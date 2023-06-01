Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 182,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

HSC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 469,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $674.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

