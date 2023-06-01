Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $202,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

