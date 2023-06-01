Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,000. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

