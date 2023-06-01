Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.93

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.93 and traded as low as $26.83. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 10,767 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 185.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 183.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

