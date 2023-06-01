Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

TSE GWO traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$38.67. 432,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.04. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$39.88. The company has a current ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of C$36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.