Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.85. 412,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,522. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

