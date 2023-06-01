Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,471 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 1,093,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,218. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

