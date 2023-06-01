Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 41,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

