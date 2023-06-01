Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of GRNR stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198. Global X Green Building ETF has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

