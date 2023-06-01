Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Down 3.3%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

