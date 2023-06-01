Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,619,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.65. 241,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,672. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

