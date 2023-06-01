Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.24. 13,722,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,724,953. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

