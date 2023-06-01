GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,028.70

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $137.53 million and $92,028.70 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.10693504 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $33,135.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.