Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Getty Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.27 on Friday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
