Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,323 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of CME Group worth $1,171,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 345,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,115. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

