General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.27. 849,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

