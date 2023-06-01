Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00019790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $807.61 million and approximately $511,648.90 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.38016477 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $602,278.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

