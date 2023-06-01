Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,190,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,799,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

