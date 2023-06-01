Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.7 %

AME stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.