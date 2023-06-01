Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.95. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.