Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 215 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $219.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

