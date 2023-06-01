Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $208.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $6,007,130. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

