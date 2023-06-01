Frontier Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $2.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

