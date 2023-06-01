Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Featured Stories

