Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.37

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 39425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $891.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

