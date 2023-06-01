Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 509,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 178,984 shares.The stock last traded at $26.70 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,029,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,569 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.