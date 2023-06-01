Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$57.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.30.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

