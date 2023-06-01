Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 858 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.48. 972,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average is $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

