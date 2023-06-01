Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.58. 3,347,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,864. The stock has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

