Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

