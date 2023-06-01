Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 289,920 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,630,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 534,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 1,032,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

