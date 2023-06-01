FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.3%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $39.02. 598,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 823,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

