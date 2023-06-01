Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.31-5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Five Below stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,634. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.22.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

