First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,600 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 1,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFMGF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 136,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,714. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

