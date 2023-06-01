First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. Approximately 3,044,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCR has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

