Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Down 1.1%

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.14). 28,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 148,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.15).

Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The company has a market capitalization of £119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.34.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.