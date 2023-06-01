Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.90

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.90 and traded as low as $38.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2,269 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 29.72%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 503.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

