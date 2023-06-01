Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $45,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

RACE stock opened at $289.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.46. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $302.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

