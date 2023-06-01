Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,831.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,831 ($34.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,849 ($35.21). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,824 ($34.90), with a volume of 878,262 shares traded.

EXPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.55) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,182.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,732.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,831.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 8,823.53%.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($34.82) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,236.78). In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($32.88) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($164,421.65). Also, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($34.82) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,236.78). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

