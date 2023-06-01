Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0629

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $112.57 million and $30.47 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,912,677 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

