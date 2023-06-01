Ethereum Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ethereum has a market cap of $225.93 billion and approximately $6.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,878.90 or 0.06924087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00051956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,248,574 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

