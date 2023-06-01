ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $28.55 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,897.00 or 0.99998518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01080811 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $27.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

