EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $979.30 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $979.30 million and approximately $97.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003324 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002946 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,650,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,654,660 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

