EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $979.30 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $979.30 million and approximately $97.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009508 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002946 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003040 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,650,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,654,660 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.