Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

