Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Young acquired 10,510 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entravision Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,445. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $362.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

