Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.60. 42,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 27,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

