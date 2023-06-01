Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 50,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,556. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

