Empower Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Empower has a total market capitalization of $420,100.71 and $72,391.29 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,757,043 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.02215876 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $83,778.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

