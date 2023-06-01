Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,989. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

