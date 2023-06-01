Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE EMR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,989. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.