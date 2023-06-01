Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Announces Earnings Results

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Emeren Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Emeren Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emeren Group by 4,684.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 152.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

